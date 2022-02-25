Amanda Kloots Tests Positive for COVID, “Will Be Missing Some Days” at ‘The Talk’

Amanda Kloots will be missing from The Talk stage after testing positive for COVID-19.

The CBS talk show co-host shared her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Thursday, noting that she is currently quarantining and as a result will not be appearing on the show for “some days.”

“My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately, I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over,” she wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to reps for The Talk for comment on Kloots’ potential return date.

The host said she was feeling “completely normal now” and that she is both vaccinated and boosted, “which is very much putting me at ease.”

Kloots said the news was a surprise after recently returning from a trip to Mexico, where she tested negative before her return flight. It’s the first time, she says, she’s tested positive for COVID “since the pandemic.”

“I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training,” she wrote in her post. “Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days.”

The Talk‘s 12th and current season premiered on Sept. 21, 2021 and is also co-hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

Through the early months of the ongoing pandemic, Kloots chronicled aspects of her late husband and Tony-winning Broadway star Nick Cordero’s own COVID-19 diagnosis, hospitalization and death on July 5, 2020. Cordero, who was 41 when he died, spent more than 90 days in the hospital and was put on a vent and had his leg amputated during his treatment.

Throughout the ordeal, Kloots regularly encouraged people to act safely and follow pandemic protocols. Reflecting on her decision to be public about his diagnosis and hospitalization, Kloots said, “When he went into the hospital, I thought it was important to share: My husband, who is 41 and has no pre-existing conditions, is now in the ICU after just being tired.”