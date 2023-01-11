Amanda Seyfried Confirms New Musical as Reason for Her Golden Globes Absence

Amanda Seyfried is indeed working on a new musical, explaining her absence from the 2023 Golden Globes.

The actress won the award for best actress in a limited series for her role as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout during Tuesday night’s awards show, but was not in attendance to accept her trophy. Yellowstone stars and presenters Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser said Seyfried couldn’t accept her award in person because “she’s deep in the process of creating a new musical.”

The specific reason for her absence — one of several given for winning actors who didn’t attend the Globes’ return on NBC (the annual awards ceremony took a TV hiatus after its governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, was hit with scandal and a Hollywood boycott) — quickly raised eyebrows from audience members and on social media.

Some speculated Seyfried could be working on Mamma Mia 3, while others were simply entertained. “Amanda Seyfried being absent because she is ‘deep in the process of creating a new musical’ is the stuff of future memes and past AOL Instant Message ‘away’ notifications,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter‘s chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg in his review of the show.

After the show and her win, Seyfried took to social media to elaborate on her musical mystery endeavor, clarifying that it’s a new project.

“Oh boy, I missed a big night out there,” she said of the Los Angeles show while sharing her reaction from New York. The star said she had FaceTimed with her Dropout team, “who are the reason that I got this award,” and wanted to thank them in lieu of a televised acceptance speech.

“It is a true honor to have been a part of [the Globes], and I had to miss it because I am working on something that is magic, and it’s a musical, so I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done,” she said.

The actress, who has starred in two Mamma Mia musical movies for the big screen, noted she can’t say much more but hopefully can share more soon: “It’s a lot of work. It’s more fun. And it’s been a great night.”

