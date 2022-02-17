Amanda Seyfried Joins Tom Holland in Apple Series ‘The Crowded Room’

Amanda Seyfried has joined Tom Holland to star in The Crowded Room, a drama that Akiva Goldsman is writing and executive producing for Apple Studios and New Regency.

Kornel Mundruczo, who directed the searing Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama Pieces of a Woman, has come aboard to direct the 10-episode first season as well join the ranks of executive producers.

Room is described by Apple as a “seasonal anthology” that “will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness.” The first season is designed as a thriller, based in part on Goldsman’s own life and inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

Holland, who is also executive producing, is starring as a man named Danny Sullivan. Seyfried will star as a clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career who is also trying to balance her life as a single mother.

The swelled ranks of exec producers also include Suzanne Heathcoate, Alexandra Milchan of EMJAG Productions as well as New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer. Goldsman is exec producing via his Weed Road Productions banner.

Room will be a co-production between Apple Studios and New Regency.

Seyfried last appeared as silent screen star Marion Davies in David Fincher’s Mank, a portrayal that earned her an Academy Award nomination. The actress, who is known for movies such as Mama Mia and Les Miserables, next stars as disgraced biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, which debuts on Hulu in March.

Seyfried is repped by Innovative and Frankfurt Kurnit.