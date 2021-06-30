Amazon’s ‘A League of Their Own’ Recruits Nick Offerman for Key Role (Exclusive)

Amazon’s A League of Their Own update has cast its version of Jimmy Dugan.

Parks and Recreation favorite Nick Offerman has joined the live-action series from creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham.

In the hourlong, live-action series that focuses on the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, Offerman will take on the key role of Casey “Dove” Porter, the coach of the team at the center of the show.

Dove is described as a former Cubs pitcher who is brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches. The character is most famous because his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Inspiring and charismatic, Dove was thought to be the next big Major League Baseball star, but blew his arm out after three years. Now he’s looking to make his comeback by making the Peaches into champions.

Offerman — also a diehard Cubs fan — takes on the role of the coach that was made famous by Tom Hanks in Penny Marshall’s beloved 1992 feature film. Hanks portrayed Jimmy Dugan, a heightened version of former AAGPBL Fort Wayne Daisies coach and MLB Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx.

The Amazon take, which stars Jacobson, will have the spirit of Marshall’s beloved movie while expanding its lens to explore race and sexuality as the series follows a new ensemble of women carving out their own paths in the league and outside of it. Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Roberta Colindrez and Priscilla Delgado star in the series, which features recurring guest stars Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot of the Sony Pictures TV series. Sources say that some surviving members of the AAGPBL served as consultants on the pilot and are expected to continue on with the series. The series is currently in production in Pittsburgh.

Graham and Jacobson reached out to Marshall (before her passing in December 2018) and star Geena Davis ahead of time to get their blessing for the Amazon take, which will — like the film — explore themes including prejudice and equality, among others. (The original movie included one short but important moment during which a Black woman throws a ball back to Dottie in a scene that briefly illustrated the segregation that existed at the time.)

Offerman’s TV credits include Netflix’s upcoming Colin in Black & White, Fox’s animated The Great North, FX’s Devs and Fargo as well as hosting and exec producing NBC’s Making It. He’s repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen.

For more on Amazon’s A League of Their Own, read THR’s exclusive interview with creators Jacobson and Graham here. Hit play on the video below for Hanks’ best moments as Dugan.

