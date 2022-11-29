Amazon’s ‘Cross’ Adds Isaiah Mustafa, Ryan Eggold

The Alex Cross series at Amazon’s Prime Video has cast two key roles.

Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two) and Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam) have joined Aldis Hodge in Cross, based on James Patterson’s series of novels. Hodge stars as the title character, a detective and forensic psychologist who’s uniquely capable of digging into the minds of killers and victims.

Mustafa will play John Sampson, aka “Two-John” and “Man-Mountain.” Alex’s partner on the police force and best friend of 30 years, Sampson thinks Cross is at a crisis point and needs to seek professional help.

Eggold plays Ed Ramsey, a charming Midwesterner who also has sharp enough elbows to carve out a space in elite social and political circles in Washington and New York. Smooth, well connected, and devious, Ramsey can also be physically imposing when he needs to be — and he has some very dark secrets. Initially a fan of Cross’s, he soon becomes a formidable adversary.

Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television are producing Cross. The two studios have also teamed on Prime Video’s Jack Ryan and Reacher — which like Cross are based on best-selling book series.

Ben Watkins (Truth Be Told, Prime Video’s Hand of God) serves as showrunner. He executive produces the series with Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, Patterson and his James Patterson Entertainment partners Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa and Skydance TV’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell. Hodge is a producer.

Mustafa broke out as the star of a series of commercials for Old Spice. His credits also include Freeform’s Shadowhunters, Netflix’s Home Team and the upcoming feature Boy Kills World. He is repped by APA, Megan Silverman Management and Yorn Levine.

Eggold is coming off NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam, which ends its six-season run in January. The former Blacklist regular’s credits also include BlacKkKlansman, Never Rarely Sometimes Always and The CW’s 90210. He’s repped by Gersh, Entertainment 360 and attorney David Matlof.