Alex Cross Series at Go at Amazon With Aldis Hodge Starring

A long-gestating series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels is officially moving forward at Amazon’s Prime Video.

The streamer has given a series order to Cross, with Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, Showtime’s City on a Hill) playing the title role. Ben Watkins (Apple’s Truth Be Told, Prime Video’s Hand of God) will serve as showrunner on the series from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

“James Patterson is among the best at captivating audiences with his undeniably enthralling novels, and we are confident that with Ben Watkins’ artistic vision, Cross will do the same for our global customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “We are proud to work with James and Ben alongside Paramount Television, Skydance, and the extremely talented Aldis Hodge, who we know will do an exceptional job of bringing Alex Cross to life.”

In development since early 2020, Cross will center on Hodge’s title character, a detective and forensic psychologist who’s uniquely capable of digging into the minds of killers and victims in order to identify and catch them. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

The Cross character is featured in 29 novels by Patterson, which have been adapted for feature films three times: 1997’s Kiss the Girls and 2001’s Along Came a Spider, with Morgan Freeman playing the title character, and 2012’s Alex Cross, starring Tyler Perry.

Hodge currently stars opposite Dwayne Johnson in the DC Comics feature film Black Adam; his credits also include One Night in Miami, Underground and Leverage. Season three of City on a Hill finished its run on Showtime in September and won’t return for a fourth season. That decision, sources say, was made prior to the recent executive shakeup at Showtime that saw long-time topper David Nevins exit and Paramount Media Networks head Chris McCarthy assume the reins of the premium cable outlet.

Cross is the third Prime Video series for Paramount TV Studios and Skydance TV, after Jack Ryan and Reacher. Like Cross, the others are also based on best-selling novel series.

Watkins executive produces the series with Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, Craig Siebels, Patterson and his James Patterson Entertainment partners Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa and Skydance TV’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost. Hodge is a producer in addition to starring.