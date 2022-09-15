‘Blade Runner 2099’ Limited Series a Go at Amazon

The world of Blade Runner is expanding.

Amazon’s Prime Video has given the green light to Blade Runner 2099, a limited series sequel to the iconic sci-fi film franchise. The series comes from Amazon Studios and Alcon Entertainment, which holds the rights to Blade Runner. Ridley Scott, who directed the classic 1982 film, will executive produce through his Scott Free Productions, while Silka Luisa (Apple TV+’s Shining Girls) will serve as showrunner.

“The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers,” said Amazon studios head of global television Vernon Sanders. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”

Amazon announced it was developing Blade Runner 2099 in February. Its title implies it will be set 50 years after 2017’s film sequel Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve, but story details are being kept quiet for now. The series will be the first live-action treatment of Blade Runner for TV; Adult Swim aired an anime series titled Blade Runner: Black Lotus that debuted in November 2021.

“We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created,” Alcon co-CEOs and co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said in a statement. “Audiences first discovered Ridley Scott’s brilliant vision for Blade Runner 40 years ago, and since then, it has become one of the most influential science-fiction films of all time. Denis Villeneuve’s follow-up sequel, Blade Runner 2049, then became one of the best reviewed sequels of all time. So, we recognize that we have a very high bar to meet with this next installment. Together with Silka and our partners at Amazon, and Scott Free Productions, we hope that we can live up to that standard and delight audiences with the next generation of Blade Runner.”

Luisa adapted Lauren Beukes’ novel The Shining Girls for Apple TV+ and served as showrunner for the well-reviewed series starring Elisabeth Moss. Her credits also include Halo and Strange Angel at Paramount+.

Luisa and Scott will executive produce Blade Runner 2099 with Blade Runner 2049 writer Michael Green (who will be a non-writing EP); Alcon’s Kosove, Johnson and head of television Ben Roberts; Scott Free’s David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger; writer Tom Spezialy (The Leftovers); and Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra and Isa Dick Hackett.