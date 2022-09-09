‘Paper Girls’ Canceled After Single Season at Amazon

Paper Girls won’t be heading back out on its current route.

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service has canceled the series, based on a comic by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang, after a single season. The decision comes six weeks after the eight-episode season debuted in its entirety.

The show received positive reviews from critics and solid audience scores on review aggregators, but it did not break out with viewers, based on what little data is available. Paper Girls didn’t make Nielsen’s top 10 original streaming rankings for any of the three weeks after its July 29 premiere.

Paper Girls follows four girls (Sofia Rosinsky, Camryn Jones, Fina Strazza and Riley Lai Nelet) who are delivering newspapers on the day after Halloween in 1988 when they’re sucked into a war between rival factions of time travelers. Ali Wong also stars as the adult version of Nelet’s character.

Prime Video gave the project a series order in July 2020. Amazon Studios and Legendary Television produce the series in association with Plan B. Stephany Folsom created the series for TV and executive produces with Christopher C. Rogers, Christopher Cantwell, Vaughan, Chiang, Steven Prinz and Plan B.

Deadline first reported the news.