Amazon’s ‘Carnival Row’ to End With Season 2

The carnival is closing at Amazon.

Carnival Row, the fantasy drama series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne that last aired in August 2019, will end with its previously announced second season on the Prime Video platform.

The series will return for its final 10 episodes on Feb. 17, 2023. Episodes of the drama, a co-production between Legendary TV and Amazon Studios, will debut weekly.

Erik Oleson (Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle) serves as showrunner on season two after he took over for Marc Guggenheim (Arrow) and Travis Beacham, on whose feature script the series was based.

Sources say the series was creatively overhauled for season two, which along with delays from the pandemic contributed to the three-plus years between seasons of the series. All told, Oleson serves as the third showrunner on Carnival Row, which Beacham co-created alongside Rene Echevarria, who was the show’s original showrunner.

Amazon renewed Carnival Row for a second season a month before it debuted. The drama has a 57 percent score among critics and 87 percent rating with viewers on Rotten Tomatoes. Amazon, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data. Oleson, Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, Wesley Strick and Beacham exec produce.