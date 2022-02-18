Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ Series Taps Walton Goggins for Lead Role

The series adaptation of Fallout at Amazon’s Prime Video has cast one of its lead roles.

Walton Goggins (Justified, The Righteous Gemstones) will star in the drama from Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Like the game franchise on which it’s based, Fallout is set in a retro-futuristic world that’s been devastated by a nuclear war. Details on Goggins’ character are being kept quiet.

Fallout has been in the works since 2020, when Amazon licensed rights to the game franchise. Joy and Nolan, who signed a big overall deal with the tech behemoth in 2019, joined as executive producers via their Kilter Films; Nolan is also set to direct the first episode.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley, Portlandia) came aboard as showrunners in January. Production on the series is expected to start later in the year.

Amazon Studios and Kilter Films are producing Fallout in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Robertson-Dworet, Wagner, Joy and Nolan executive produce with Athena Wickham of Kilter Films, Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman of Bethesda Softworks.

Goggins recurs on HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones and is part of the voice cast for Prime Video’s Invincible. His TV credits also include CBS’ The Unicorn, FX’s The Shield and HBO’s Vice Principals. He is repped by ICM Partners and Darris Hatch Management & Production.