‘Who’s the Boss’ Sequel Lands at Amazon’s Freevee

A sequel to the 1980s sitcom Who’s the Boss is headed to Amazon’s Freevee streaming service.

The project, in development for almost two years, has original series stars Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza attached to reprise their roles. One Day at a Time alums Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz have also come aboard as writers on the show, which hails from Sony Pictures Television.

The new take will focus on Milano’s Samantha Micelli, a single mother who lives in the same house where she grew up on the original series. Her retired dad, Tony (Danza), lives with her. There’s no word yet on whether Judith Light and Danny Pintauro will also reprise their roles; Katherine Helmond, who also starred in the original, died in 2019.

Created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter, Who’s the Boss ran from 1984-92 on ABC. It was produced by Norman Lear’s Embassy Communications, which Sony acquired as part of its 1991 deal for Columbia Pictures. The studio and Lear have collaborated on several updates of the legendary producer’s shows in recent years, including Netflix and Pop TV’s One Day at a Time, an animated version of Good Times set at Netflix and ABC’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials.

Lear and his Act III Productions partner Brent Miller will executive produce Who’s the Boss with Royce, Muñoz-Liebowitz, Milano, Danza and Dan Farah of Farah Films, who brought the sequel to Sony with the two stars attached.

Freevee (formerly IMDb TV) currently streams the first two seasons of the original series, and Fox-owned streamer Tubi has rights to six seasons, but the complete series isn’t currently available in one place.

Freevee also recently revived Showtime’s American Rust and counts Bosch: Legacy, Alex Rider, Leverage: Redemption and court show Judy Justice among its originals.

Deadline first reported the news.