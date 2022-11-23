Russo Brothers, ‘Hunters’ Creator to Chronicle FTX Implosion for Amazon

The rise and fall of cryptocurrency platform FTX is getting the series treatment at Amazon.

The tech giant’s Prime Video streaming service has landed an eight-episode limited series about FTX from Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Hunters creator David Weil will write the first episode, and the Russos are in talks to direct.

The project is one of several — both scripted and documentary — in the works about FTX and founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Apple is near a deal for rights to a forthcoming book on Bankman-Fried and FTX from The Big Short author Michael Lewis, and Vice Media and tech business publication The Information are collaborating on a documentary.

“We are excited to be able to continue our great working relationship with David, Joe, Anthony, and the AGBO team with this fascinating event series,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “I can’t think of better partners to bring this multifaceted story to our global Prime Video audience.”

The Russos and Weil both have relationships with Amazon. AGBO is behind Prime Video’s globe-hopping spy series Citadel, which aims to launch localized offshoots of the story in a number of countries. Weil has an overall deal with Amazon Studios; in addition to Hunters, he created the anthology series Solos for Prime Video.

Details on the FTX series, including source material, are being kept under wraps at the moment. The Russo brothers, who count Avengers: Endgame and Netflix’s The Gray Man among their directing credits, could potentially court A-list talent for the series.

Bankman-Fried founded FTX in 2019 and it quickly became one of the biggest crypto exchanges on the market. In the past month, however, a series of revelations led to devastating losses at FTX and its related trading firm Alameda Research, with FTX eventually filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and a group of investors suing the company and several celebrity endorsers for fraud.

“This is one of the most brazen frauds ever committed. It crosses many sectors — celebrity, politics, academia, tech, criminality, sex, drugs, and the future of modern finance,” the Russos said in a statement. “At the center of it all sits an extremely mysterious figure with complex and potentially dangerous motivations. We want to understand why.”

The Russos and Weil will executive produce the series with Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes of AGBO and Natalie Laine Williams.

Variety first reported the news.