Amazon’s ‘Hanna’ Ending With Season 3

Amazon is closing the book on Hanna.

The tech behemoth’s Prime Video streaming service will end the series with its third season, in accordance with a plan showrunner David Farr had in place ahead of time. The six-episode third season, which will serve as the series finale, will debut all at once on Nov. 24.

“When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong?” Farr said when the show was renewed for a third season in 2020.

Based on the 2011 feature of the same title, Hanna stars Esme Creed-Miles as a young woman who has special abilities and is evading a sinister government agency, Utrax, while trying to understand the truth of who she is. Season three will find Hanna taking on a mission to destroy Utrax with help from her former nemesis and now ally Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos).

The cast also includes Dermot Mulroney, Áine Rose Daly, Gianna Kiehl and Ray Liotta, who joins the series for the final season.

NBCUniversal International Studios, Working Title Television and Amazon Studios produce Hanna. Farr, who co-wrote the feature film, executive produces with Tom Coan, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Scott Nemes.

Entertainment Weekly first reported the news.