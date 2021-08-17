Amazon Hires NFL Network Veteran as EP of Live Sports

Amazon has hired a veteran of NFL Network to lead its live sports production, most notably Thursday Night Football.

Mike Muriano joined the tech giant Tuesday as executive producer of live sports for Prime Video. He will report to Jared Stacy, director of live production for Prime Video, and “will also be responsible for building a diverse and dynamic roster of talent both on-air and behind the camera,” the company says.

In a memo to staff, Amazon vp of global sports video Marie Donoghue wrote that Muriano’s hire was “a game changer for us as a service,” continuing that “Mike brings incredible passion and expertise to our rapidly growing team. His respect and trust with stakeholders throughout the NFL will be essential as we architect the future of football on Prime Video.”

Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football exclusively beginning in 2022. Until the latest rights renewal, Amazon had been streaming games that also aired on the Fox broadcast network. In the past, Amazon outsourced production to its TV partners, but with its latest hires, the company is underscoring the investment it is making to take that production in-house.

Muriano is a 20-year veteran of NFL Network, starting out as a segment producer, most recently working as a vp and executive producer for studio and remote content. That role included oversight of the production of live studio and remote programming for Thursday Night Football.

One of the ways Amazon has embraced streaming technology for its NFL broadcasts is through multicast options letting users choose between an assortment of different announcer/analyst teams calling each game. While TV networks have historically had one main announcer team (sometimes paired with a Spanish language team), adding additional options (such as home team announcers or stats-focused teams) is a relatively recent phenomenon.