‘Jack Ryan’ Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon; Michael Pena Joins Cast

Amazon has renewed its spy drama Jack Ryan for a fourth season — and picked up a new recruit in Michael Peña.

The Ant-Man scene-stealer has joined the series based on the Tom Clancy character — played by John Krasinski — for season four. Details of Peña’s role are being kept quiet for the moment, but he’s set to appear in multiple episodes.

Season three of Jack Ryan, meanwhile, has finished production but doesn’t yet have a premiere date at Amazon’s Prime Video. Its debut will come more than two years after season two, which premiered on Oct. 31, 2019.

The early renewal is nothing new for the series, which films in multiple countries and has a hefty budget. Amazon renewed the show for a second season four months before its series debut, and a season three pickup came well before season two premiered.

Jack Ryan finished its third season under showrunner Vaun Wilmott. He took over from Paul Scheuring (Prison Break) when the latter stepped aside after a couple of months. Co-creator Carlton Cuse served as showrunner for the first two seasons but stepped down after production on season two, and David Scarpa (All the Money in the World) briefly took the reins before giving way to Scheuring and then Wilmott.

The third season will follow Ryan after he’s wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict. Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly will reprise their roles.

Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television produce Jack Ryan. Andrew Form, Allyson Seeger, Krasinski, Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay executive produce; Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost executive produce season three with Mace Neufeld and Cuse.

In addition to the Ant-Man films, Peña’s recent credits include Narcos: Mexico, Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island feature, Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Roland Emmerich’s upcoming Moonfall. He’s currently filming Paramount’s family action movie Secret Headquarters.

Peña is repped by CAA, Management 360 and attorney Rick Genow.