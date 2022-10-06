Amazon Picks Up Korean Fantasy Series ‘Island’

Amazon Prime Video is adding to its K-drama collection with the hotly anticipated fantasy-action series, Island. The show will debut on Prime Video in 240 countries outside South Korea in December, while launching at home on CJ ENM’s local streamer TVING.

Island is a fantasy action series based on the popular comic/webtoon of the same name by Yoon In-wan and Yang Kyung-il. Set on Korea’s tropical Jeju island, it depicts the journey of characters fighting an evil force that is trying to destroy the world. The show taps into Jeju’s traditional legends and folklore, while showcasing the island’s natural beauty.

Produced by YLab Flex, Studio Dragon and Gilstory Ent, Island assembles a strong on and off-screen team, including A-list stars Kim Nam-gil, Lee Da-hee, Cha Eun-woo and Sung-joon in lead roles. The show is directed by Bae Jong (Welcome to Dongmakgol, Fabricated City) and written by Oh Bo-hyin.

Amazon Prime Video has been building its slate of bankable K-drama to appeal to subscribers around the world — but especially in Southeast Asia, a growth territory for the company and a region particularly interested in Korean content. The Island pick-up follows the launch of the Korean romantic comedy Love in Contract on Prime Video in September.

“Southeast Asian audiences love Korean content, and we can’t wait to bring Island and many more Korean series and films to our customers in the region and worldwide,” said David Simonsen, director Prime Video in Southeast Asia. “Island will complement our growing selection of content tailored to the region, which consists of local series and movies, anime and Korean content, alongside our amazing global content on Prime Video. Stay tuned for more information on Island exclusively on Prime Video in the coming weeks.”

First published 25 years ago in 1997, the original Island comic was a collaboration between two legendary Korean artists, Yoon and Yang, and gained instant popularity. In 2016, 19 years after its debut, Island was uploaded to the digital Naver Webtoon platform and became a hit all over again, attracting a new generation of comic fans. Producers say they hope the 2022 live-action TV series adaptation will tap into the IP’s enduring, cross-generational fanbase.