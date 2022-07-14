Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Releases Second Teaser Trailer

Prime Video has released a new two-and-a-half-minute teaser trailer for its anticipated The Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power.

The footage gives fans a more extensive look at the show’s rendition of Middle Earth and its sprawling ensemble cast as they come together to fight a nameless evil.

“It will not just be the end of our people, but all peoples,” viewers are warned. “The past is death. We either move forward or we die with it.”

The Rings of Power follows the forging of the original rings of power during the Second Age that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle Earth. It’s set thousands of years before the events in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The teaser trailer also shows some of the realms viewers visited in the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas and the island kingdom of Númenór.

While there are no hobbits in the series, there are hobbit ancestors called harfoots, which get some trailer time, as well as a first-ever look at some of Tolkien’s characters from the island kingdom of Númenor, such as Isildur (Maxim Baldry).

According to Amazon, the show “brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle Earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle Earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The production was mainly filmed in New Zealand. Then last fall, it was announced production was moving to the U.K.

The ensemble cast includes Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

The debut season of LOTR will premiere Friday, Sept. 2, on Prime Video and will air in 240 territories around the world. New episodes will be rolled out on a weekly basis.