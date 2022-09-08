Amazon Orders NFL Comedy Recap Series

One week before it debuts its Thursday Night Football NFL game of the week, Amazon is expanding its NFL programming.

The tech giant has ordered The NFL Pile On, a weekly show that will take a comedic look at some moments from the previous week’s NFL games. Produced with NFL Films, The NFL Pile On will be hosted by former Saturday Night Live cast member Taran Killam.

The show will debut on Prime Video Wednesdays at 7 PM, teeing up the following day’s TNF game.

Killam will be joined by comedian Sarah Tiana and special guests each week.

Per Amazon, The NFL Pile On “will showcase funny and unexpected moments from across the league, from mic’d up players during pregame warmups to postgame press conference one-liners—everything from studio shows, social media, and fashion faux pas will be fair game.”

In a major advertising deal for Amazon, Carnival Cruise Lines has signed on as the presenting sponsor and exclusive advertiser of the show.

This season will be the first time that Amazon has exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football after sharing rights with TV holders in previous seasons. The tech giant has hired former NBC NFL announcer Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit to lead its coverage, and is also leaning into alternate broadcasts for the game.

So far, Amazon is planning an alternate broadcast led by YouTubers Dude Perfect, and one led by Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm.

“I am so excited and grateful to help launch a show about two things I love: football and comedy,” said Killam in a statement. “The fact that we are supported by the NFL and Prime Video means we can provide exclusive, all-access content to Prime members and NFL fans alike … and also that I get all The Boys spoilers I can handle.”