Amazon Orders U.K. Original Drama ‘Fifteen-Love’ From ‘Bodyguard’ Producer (Exclusive)

Amazon has greenlit the Brit original drama Fifteen-Love from ITV Studios’ World Productions, the producer of Bodyguard, Vigil and Line of Duty.

The scripted drama is created and written by Hania Elkington (The Innocents). The first three episodes of Fifteen-Love will be directed by Eva Riley, while the next three will be helmed by Toby Macdonald.

Set in the world of elite tennis, the drama portrays Justine Pearce as a one-time rising star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach Glenn Lapthorn to the quarter-finals of the French Open.

But, with the world watching, Justine’s wrist shattered and she crashed out. Five years later, she is working at the tennis academy she once trained in and, seeing her coach return after taking someone else to a Grand Slam victory, Justine is pushed into dangerous and dysfunctional behavior.

That culminates with her allegation to the police just ahead of the Wimbledon tournament that Lapthorn coerced her into a damaging psychosexual relationship, leading to her career-ended injury.

Natasha Romanuik will produce Fifteen-Love, while Jake Lushington, Elkington, Riley and Macdonald will executive produce. The series is produced in association with, and distributed internationally by, ITV Studios.