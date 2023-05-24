Top Amazon PR Exec Cory Shields Out

Amazon is making a change in its publicity department.

Cory Shields, the vp public relations for studios and digital video at Amazon, is out at the streamer after a three-year run overseeing the entire department for the streamer.

Amazon confirmed Shields’ departure and noted it was his decision to leave. The streamer declined to provide a formal statement.

Shields joined Amazon in early 2020 after the position had been vacant for more than a year. During his tenure, Shields oversaw publicity for Amazon’s original films and TV series and worked closely with senior vp Mike Hopkins.

Shields arrived at Amazon after spending two decades with NBCUniversal, where he was considered the right-hand man of former CEO Jeff Zucker. Shields was recruited to help Amazon better compete in the streaming wars against the likes of Apple, Netflix and such newer entrants as Max, Paramount+ and Peacock.

Puck’s Matt Belloni was first to report the news.