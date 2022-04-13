Amazon Prime Unveils Canadian Originals Slate

Amazon Prime has revealed details on ten new Canadian original series and feature films set to debut on its streaming service globally.

Projects announced on Wednesday include The Sticky, an English-language dramedy set in Quebec and about a real-life maple syrup heist. The producer credits are shared by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television, Jonathan Levine’s Megamix, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures and Canadian producer Sphere Media.

Another project is an untitled documentary by director Mike Downie about the iconic Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip. The Canadian originals slate includes the previously announced The Kids in the Hall sketch comedy series, set to launch on May 13; a companion docuseries, The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks; and The Lake, a comedy set in cottage country that stars Orphan Black actor Jordan Gavaris, Madison Shamoun and Julia Stiles.

Amazon’s Canadian originals slate also includes Three Pines, which stars Alfred Molina and is produced by Amazon Studios and Left Bank Pictures; and director Nathalie Bibeau’s true crime doc series The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith.

Amazon Prime also has in the works LOL: Qui Rira Le Dernier?, a French-language version of the global comedy format to be hosted by Patrick Huard; the animated series Gary and His Demons; and the original movie Sugar, a Canadian-Mexican co-production directed by Vic Sarin.

Amazon greenlighting Canadian originals follows the streaming giant shooting north of the border its own originals like The Boys, The Expanse, Tales from the Loop, Reacher and The Man In The High Castle.

“Canada has incredible stories to tell, and we have been fortunate enough to work with the best local producers, directors, writers, and actors to start to bring these stories to our Prime members in Canada. Our upcoming Canadian slate offers something for every Canadian entertainment fan — from comedies and dramas to true crime films, documentaries, and animation,” Christina Wayne, head of originals, Canada, at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.