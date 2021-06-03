Amazon Prime Day Releasing Music Specials With Billie Eilish, H.E.R., Kid Cudi

Amazon is enlisting Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi to help eventize its annual Prime Day sale.

The company is releasing a “three-part immersive musical event” titled The Prime Day Show with each of the artists creating their own half-hour episode of unique music performance content.

Eilish will bring a “timeless, Parisian neighborhood to life with a series of cinematic performances” and feature new music from her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever.

H.E.R.’s episode is set at Los Angeles’ iconic Dunbar Hotel, which hosted Black music icons such as Duke Ellington, Lena Horne and Billie Holiday. “In a modern day musical tribute to this legendary and important piece of history and culture, H.E.R. imagines what the Dunbar Hotel would be like if it existed in 2021 featuring new music from her album, Back of My Mind.”

Cudi “departs Earth to establish a new community on the moon in this intercosmic performance” featuring music from his album Man on the Moon III. Cudi “collaborates with the International Space Orchestra — the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center — the SETI Institute and the International Space University as his backing band, in a musical collision defying sight, sound, and space.”

The episodes will be available starting June 17 (Prime Day is June 21-22) and the playlist is available now by asking Alexa, “Alexa, play the Prime Day Show playlist.”

“Watching these globally renowned artists create three shows from the depths of their imagination has been unlike anything we’ve ever done before,” said Ryan Redington, vp Music Industry at Amazon Music.

In previous years, Amazon has had Prime Day concerts instead of music video–like episodes, with showcases headlined by artists such as Taylor Swift in 2019 and Ariana Grande in 2018.