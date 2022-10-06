‘Outer Range’ Renewed at Amazon With New Showrunner

Amazon’s Prime Video has picked up a second season of Outer Range — with a new showrunner taking the reins of the sci fi-tinged western.

Charles Murray, who has an overall deal at Amazon Studios, will serve as showrunner and executive producer on season two. He takes over from Zev Borow, who remains an exec producer.

Outer Range stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a Wyoming rancher who is fending off a rival family’s push to take over his land when a mysterious void appears on his property. The first season’s cast also features Lili Taylor, Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton.

The series performed solidly for Prime Video, making Nielsen’s list of top streaming originals several times during its run in the spring.

Murray’s writing and producing credits include Kevin Hart’s Netflix series True Story, Luke Cage and Sons of Anarchy. He wrote and directed the Lionsgate feature The Devil You Know.

Murray will exec produce season two of Outer Range with Heather Rae, Brolin, Borow, series creator Brian Watkins, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Ernest McNealey exec produce for Plan B.