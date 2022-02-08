‘Reacher’ Scores Quick Season 2 Renewal at Amazon

Jack Reacher is staying on the case at Amazon’s Prime Video.

The streamer has given a speedy renewal to Reacher — picking up the show for a second season just a few days after its Feb. 4 premiere. Prime Video says the series, based on Lee Child’s best-selling series of novels and starring Alan Ritchson, is among its top five series launches to date (though per usual with streaming platforms, there aren’t any numbers backing that up). Likely helping Reacher’s, uh, reach was the fact that it was a somewhat uncommon all-at-once release for Prime Video, which more often follows a weekly release pattern.

“The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, [showrunner] Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”

Season one of Reacher is based on Killing Floor, the first novel in Child’s series. Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios produce; Skydance and Paramount also produced two feature films starring Tom Cruise based on the character.

“The entire Reacher team — cast, production, writers, etc. — is so happy with the wonderful reception the show has received,” said Santora in a statement. “Amazon, Skydance, and Paramount have been such fantastic partners and everyone is excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work on what will be a great season two.”

Added Child, “Partnering with Amazon Studios for season one of Reacher was a total delight — they had our backs every step of the way, and it really shows, in every line and every frame. So I’m thrilled we’ll be working together again, for season two. This is very exciting news, and I can’t wait to get started. Reacher couldn’t be in better hands.”

In addition to Ritchson, Reacher’s cast features Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Hugh Thompson, Maria Sten, Harvey Guillén, Kristin Kreuk, Currie Graham, Marc Bendavid, Willie C. Carpenter, Maxwell Jenkins and Bruce McGill. Santora and Child executive produce with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.