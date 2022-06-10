‘The Boys’ Nabs Swift Season 4 Renewal at Amazon

The Boys will continue to cause mayhem at Prime Video.

The Amazon-owned streaming platform has renewed The Boys for a fourth season. The pickup comes just a week after the show’s third season premiered on June 3. It will continue with weekly episodes through July 8.

“From our first conversation with [showrunner] Eric Kripke and the creative team about season three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder — an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “The Boys continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of The Boys to our customers.”

Like other streamers, Prime doesn’t release detailed viewing data on its programming, but it says the global audience for The Boys over the three days after season three debuted grew by 17 percent over the second-season premiere. In the United States, season two debuted to 891 million minutes of viewing time in September 2020, according to Nielsen figures. (Season three data will from Nielsen will be available later.)

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” said Kripke. “We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

The Boys, based on a comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, has become a franchise for Prime Video. An animated anthology titled The Boys Presents: Diabolical streamed earlier this year, and a spinoff set at America’s only college for young-adult superheroes is in production.

Kripke executive produces The Boys with Ennis, Robertson, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures TV Studios produce.