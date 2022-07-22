‘The Wheel of Time’ Gets Early Season 3 Renewal

Amazon’s Prime Video is continuing to spin The Wheel of Time.

The streamer has given an early season three renewal to the fantasy series, it announced Thursday at Comic-Con. Season three will be based on The Shadow Rising, the fourth book in author Robert Jordan’s 14-volume series.

“I’m so thrilled that we’ll be making a third season of The Wheel of Time,” showrunner Rafe Judkins said in a statement. “The Shadow Rising has always been my favorite book in the series, so being able to bring it to television and introduce new audiences to the stories that made me fall in love with these books in the first place is such an honor, and something I’ve been working toward since I first pitched the show years and years ago.”

A co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, The Wheel of Time premiered in November 2021 and became one of Prime Video’s more successful original series. In the United States, it racked up about 4.9 billion minutes of viewing time in the weeks it spent on Nielsen’s streaming top 10 charts.

Prime Video renewed the show for a second season in May 2021, six months before its series debut. The streamer hasn’t set a season two premiere date yet.

“We are so excited to dive deeper into the world of The Wheel of Time with Rafe Judkins and his team, who have done such a marvelous job of honoring Robert Jordan’s vision and delivering an incredible viewing experience to Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. “Season one resonated with the most loyal of Jordan devotees, as well as the uninitiated, who were experiencing this incredible world for the first time, proving this is a show that truly stands out in the genre space. We couldn’t be happier to give fans more reasons to be excited about the show and bring more The Wheel of Time to our customers worldwide.”

Added Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost and co-president Jason Clodfelter, “Initially, people around the globe fell in love with Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time books, and now, thanks to Rafe Judkins and his incredible team, that epic world has vividly been brought to life on Prime Video. We are so pleased to be able to continue the journey and deliver this remarkable story to fans around the world. Sony Pictures Television is proud to continue its partnership with Amazon Studios as we move toward season three.”

The show’s regular cast includes Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Josha Stradowski and Marcus Rutherford.

Judkins executive produces with Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment; Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures; Darren Lemke; and Marigo Kehoe. Pike is a producer, and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers.