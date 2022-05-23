Amazon Sets Star-Studded Cast for Sci-Fi Animated Comedy ‘The Hospital’

Amazon’s The Hospital is coming into focus.

The retail giant/streamer has handed out a formal two-season order for the animated sci-fi comedy from exec producers Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne. The comedy, first announced in early 2020, has also set its star-studded cast with Keke Palmer, Greta Lee, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith and Rudolph and Lyonne set to voice central roles in the series from creator Cirocco Dunlap (Russian Doll, Big Mouth).

The series follows Sleech and Klak — aliens, best friends and intergalactically renowned surgeons — as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops and deep-space STIs. Risking their careers to take on a remarkable case, they put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement.

Palmer (Alice, Hustlers, Nope) will lead the cast as Dr. Klak, a brilliant, multi-eyed surgeon who spends her down time feeding her sentient plants, obsessively reviewing past failures, and watching hit show My Lover, My Clone with her best friend Dr. Sleech. Lee (The Morning Show) voices Dr. Sleech, a reckless, cocky surgeon whose main saving graces are her genius, her well-oiled lizard tail, and her unconditional love for her best friend Dr. Klak.

Exec producer Lyonne (Russian Doll) is set as Nurse Tup, a playful nihilist with chameleon flesh who thrives in the chaos of the hospital. Nurse Tup expertly navigates every accidental apocalypse created by renegade doctors Sleech and Klak, and looks good doing it. Fellow EP Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth) is Dr. Vlam, a robot intern who has been alive for at least 20,000 years. She’s had every career you can think of — king, thief, stay-at-home mom of 500 — and is a true testament to hard work. All you need to succeed is roughly 850 years of free time.

Culkin (Succession) voices Dr. Plowp, a surgeon, an empath and an adult experiencing puberty. He has a love-hate relationship with Sleech, constantly feels everyone’s feelings, and has four identical brothers with whom he shared an egg. Singer-songwriter Smith voices Dr. Azel, a galactically renowned surgeon with ambiguous morals and six well-manicured feet.

Dunlap created The Hospital and serves as showrunner. She exec produces alongside Shauna McGarry (BoJack Horseman, Tuca & Bertie), Rudolph and Lyonne and their Amazon-based Animal Pictures collaborator Renfrew Behrens. The series is exec produced by Titmouse, the animation studio that is based at Amazon. Artist Robin Eisenberg, who was instrumental in creating the visual style of the comedy, co-produces and serves as production designer.