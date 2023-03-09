‘From Blood and Ash’ Fantasy Drama in the Works at Amazon (Exclusive)

Amazon Studios is expanding its fantasy realm.

The studio, which already produces The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Wheel of Time (the latter with Sony Pictures Television), is developing Jennifer L. Armentrout’s From Blood and Ash novels as a TV series. The Boys and Star Trek: Discovery writer and producer Anne Cofell Saunders will adapt the books.

From Blood and Ash centers on a young woman named Poppy, who is chosen at birth as The Maiden of her kingdom who will “Ascend” and bring in a new era of peace and prosperity. Duty-bound to fulfill her destiny, she’s also isolated from the world. Per the show’s description, “She can only dream of freedom, even as she secretly trains and fights with her guards to protect the realm from the evil that took her family. When an extraordinary, golden-eyed guard enters her life who incites both her anger and her passion, it drives her to cross the line into the forbidden, and Poppy discovers that nothing in her world is as it seems. Now, Poppy must rise and fight to meet her new destiny, as every blood-soaked thread that holds the kingdom together begins to unravel. … And her rebellion begins.”

Saunders is writing and will serve as showrunner on the project. She executive produces with Armentrout and Luke Ryan and Sascha Hecks of Chaotic Good Studios.

“We are thrilled to work with Anne and Amazon Studios, who have the vision and creative capacity to bring every corner of this phenomenal world Jennifer has created to life,” Ryan and Hecks said in a statement. “Our heroine, Poppy, and the characters that surround her in this rich world are the elements that expand and perpetuate properties into franchise entertainment.”

In addition to The Boys and Star Trek: Discovery, Saunders’ credits include Battlestar Galactica, Chuck and NBC’s Timeless. She is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

Armentrout’s Blood and Ash series currently spans five books, and she’s penned dozens of other titles. She is repped by Lucy Stille at Lucy Stille Literary on behalf of Kevan Lyon at the Marsal Lyon Literary Agency. Chaotic Good Studios is repped by Verve and the Nord Group.