Kyra Sedgwick, Elsie Fisher Board ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The Summer I Turned Pretty is adding to its cast for season two.

The YA dramedy at Amazon’s Prime Video, based on a novel by Jenny Han, has cast Kyra Sedgwick and Elsie Fisher. They’ll both recur in season two, which the streamer ordered ahead of its debut in June.

Details on their characters are being kept quiet for the time being.

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung as Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who finds herself part of a love triangle with two brothers (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno). The coming-of-age story also touches on the relationships between mothers and their children and the lasting power of female friendships.

Sedgwick and Fisher will join a cast that also includes Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

Han (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) and Sarah Kucserka will serve as showrunners for season two. They executive produce with Karen Rosenfelt, season one showrunner Gabrielle Stanton and Wiip’s Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee.

Sedgwick most recently starred in the ABC comedy Call Your Mother. The Emmy winner’s credits also include The Closer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Something to Talk About. She’s repped by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Eighth Grade star Fisher had a recurring role on HBO’s Barry earlier this year. She also counts Hulu’s Castle Rock and Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre among her work.