Amazon’s ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Renewed for Season 3

Amazon is returning to Cousins.

The retail giant/streamer has handed out a season-three renewal for its young-adult series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Based on the book trilogy by author and exec producer Jenny Han, season three will consist of 10 episodes — up from its previous orders of seven and eight in seasons one and two, respectively.

According to an Amazon news release, season three of Summer was greenlit ahead of both the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Production on the new season will not begin until after both the writers and performers strikes have been resolved.

Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka will serve as co-showrunners on season three of the series and exec produce alongside Karen Rosenfelt, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee of Wiip, which co-produces the series alongside Amazon Studios.

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at Wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno star as the show’s central love triangle Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah, respectively.