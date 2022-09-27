Skip to main content

Pam Grier, Deborah Ayorinde, Luke James to Topline Amazon’s ‘Them’ Season 2 (Exclusive)

The anthology series has also cast Joshua J. Williams, Jeremy Bobb, Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice and Iman Shumpert.

Pam Grier, Deborah Ayorinde and Luke
Pam Grier, Deborah Ayorinde and Luke James Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; courtesy of Tosin Fagbemi; courtesy of Ben Abarbanel

Horror anthology Them has lined up the cast for its second season on Amazon’s Prime Video.

Deborah Ayorinde — who also starred in the show’s first season — Pam Grier and Luke James will head the cast for the season, formally titled Them: The Scare. Joshua J. Williams and Jeremy Bobb will also be regulars in season two, and Wayne Knight, Carlito Olivero, Charles Brice and Iman Shumpert will recur.

Them will once again be set in Los Angeles County (the first season, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952) but will move the time frame forward to 1991. The story centers on LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve (Ayorinde, Luke Cage, Apple TV+’s Truth Be Told), who is assigned to a new case: a gruesome murder that has left the most hardened detectives shaken. As Dawn draws closer to the truth, something malevolent grips her and her family.

Ayorinde’s Dawn, one of the only women of color in the robbery homicide division, is sharp and observant, but she becomes uncharacteristically unnerved by her new case.

Grier (Jackie Brown, ABC’s Bless This Mess) plays Dawn’s mother, Athena. She’s eticulous, clever and prideful, but her mama bear qualities hide secrets. James (The Chi) plays Edmund Gaines, an aspiring actor who appears to be a sensitive soul but has a deep void within him.

Williams (Mudbound) will play Kelvin “Kel” Reeve, Dawn’s teenage son, who’s harboring a secret from both his mom and his grandmother. Bobb (Russian Doll, HBO’s The Outsider) will play Detective Ronald McKinney, Dawn’s partner, who has a reputation for closing cases quickly and through sometimes questionable means.

Knight (Seinfeld) will recur as Lt. Schiff, Dawn’s supervisor at the LAPD. Olivero (Step Up: High Water) will play Joaquin Diaz, a newly minted detective who wants to impress Dawn. Brice (HBO’s The Survivor) plays Reggie Marks, a stylish and charming attorney for the city of Los Angeles. Former NBA player Shumpert (The Chi, BET’s Twenties) plays Dawn’s ex, Corey, a musician who’s frequently on the road.

Them is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios. Series creator Little Marvin serves as showrunner and executive produces with Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and Steve Prinz.

