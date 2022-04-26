‘To All the Boys’ Author Jenny Han Inks Amazon Studios Overall Deal

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han is making a home at Amazon Studios.

Han has signed an overall deal with the studio, which along with Wiip is producing a series adaptation of her novel The Summer I Turned Pretty. She serves as co-showrunner on the series, and under the deal will also create and develop new projects for the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming service.

“Adapting my novel The Summer I Turned Pretty into a television series at Prime Video has been an incredible experience, and I’m so thrilled to now expand my relationship with them,” said Han in a statement. “I’ve been telling stories for as long as I can remember, first on the page, then onscreen, and now I’m delighted to start this new chapter: creating and championing stories about coming of age at every age for Prime Video’s global audience.”

Han’s To All the Boys trilogy of YA novels was adapted into a set of films at Netflix and spawned a spinoff series, XO, Kitty, that will see Anna Cathcart reprise her role from the movies.

“Not only is Jenny Han a beloved and best-selling author, but she has also brought her voice to screens around the world, speaking to her fans with an authentic voice that inspires, moves and entertains her huge and growing fan base,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “We are so excited to now be the home for Jenny and her fantastic work to come. I know our global prime audience will thank us.”

Amazon gave a series order to The Summer I Turned Pretty in Feburary 2021; Lola Tung will play the lead character, Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who is involved in a love triangle with two brothers. The cast also includes Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Jackie Chung, Sean Kaufman, Minnie Mills, Alfredo Narciso, Summer Madison, David Iacono, Rain Spencer and Tom Everett Scott.

Han is executive producing The Summer I Turned Pretty with co-showrunner Gabrielle Stinton, Karen Rosenfelt and Wiip’s Paul Lee, Nne Ebong and Hope Hartman.

Han is repped by CAA, Gendler & Kelly and ID.