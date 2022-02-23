‘Upload’ Season 2 Trailer: The Digital Afterlife Has New Glitches

What could make the uncanny valley that is the world in Upload even more vaguely creepy? Babies, of course.

The introduction of digital babies — “prototykes,” in the show’s parlance — is one of the key pieces of new information in the season two trailer for Upload. The teaser for Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi/rom-com hybrid from Greg Daniels also catches up with several of the key characters from the show.

Most notably, Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) has had her consciousness uploaded in order to bridge the life-afterlife gap between her and ex-boyfriend, Nathan (Robbie Amell). Nathan’s post-death love and customer service “angel,” Nora (Andy Allo), returns to Horizen, the company that manages the digital afterlife for those who can afford it, after spending time with an anti-tech group called the Ludds.

And yes, the prototykes — with the face of Owen Daniels’ ubiquitous AI staffer at the Lakeview afterlife resort — are appropriately off kilter.

The Upload cast also includes Kevin Bigley as Nathan’s afterlife friend Luke, Zainab Johnson as Nora’s Horizen co-worker Aleesha, Josh Banday as Horizen worker Ivan and Andrea Rosen as Horizen supervisor Lucy.

Daniels (The Office, Space Force, King of the Hill) created the series and serves as its showrunner. He executive produces with Howard Klein.

Upload’s seven-episode second season premieres March 11. Watch the trailer below.