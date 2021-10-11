Yvonne Orji to Host Amazon’s Second ‘Yearly Departed’ Comedy Special

Amazon will say goodbye to 2021 with a second Yearly Departed comedy special, bringing together a roster of female comics to roast the year.

Insecure star Yvonne Orji will host the special, which is set to premiere in December. The lineup of comedians will be announced later; last year’s show featured host Phoebe Robinson, Tiffany Haddish, Natasha Rothwell, Natasha Leggero, Ziwe, Sarah Silverman, Patti Harrison and executive producer Rachel Brosnahan.

“In my career, I’ve been fortunate to work on a show that was created by Blacks, for Black characters, and now, I get to host a special that was written by all women, featuring a lineup of incredibly funny female comedians, directed by a talented female director, and produced by a group of amazing female producers,” said Orji. “I guess lightning CAN strike twice.”

Bess Kalb will serve as head writer and Linda Mendoza will direct the special, as they did for the first Yearly Departed in 2020.

“I, and team Scrap Paper Pictures, couldn’t be more excited to rejoin this team of powerhouse producers, writers, and our talented director, Linda Mendoza, to bring another Yearly Departed into the world,” said Brosnahan. “I can think of no better group of women to bid adieu and f*#& you to 2021.”

Added Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios, “With another chaotic year of ups and downs almost behind us, we’re ready to say goodbye to 2021 — and who better to send the year off than the funniest women in the business. Yvonne, Rachel, and the entire team will help Prime Video viewers end 2021 with some much-needed laughter.”

The 2020 Yearly Departed was filmed with each comic performing separately. The routines were then stitched together with other performances and reactions to make it appear as though everyone was in the same room.

The 2021 special will be filmed according to all COVID protocols, with filming taking place over several days.

Amazon Studios, Done+Dusted and Scrap Paper Pictures produce Yearly Departed. Brosnahan, Paige Simpson, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, Samantha Ressler, Nathalie Love and Kalb are the executive producers.

The special is the second hosting gig Orji has locked down in the past week. She’ll also serve as host for HBO Max’s single-parent dating show My Mom, Your Dad.