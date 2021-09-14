‘Amber Ruffin Show’ Renewed for Second Season on Peacock

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Amber Ruffin is extending her tenure at Peacock.
The NBCUniversal streaming service has ordered a second season of The Amber Ruffin Show. The pickup comes a few days before the final episode of season one on Sept. 17; season two will follow quickly on Oct. 8. Episodes debut Fridays on Peacock.
“We are thrilled to keep doing what we love for another season,” said Ruffin, who is host, writer and executive producer of the late night show. “Margaritas for everyone!”
Ruffin broke out as a writer and performer on Late Night With Seth Meyers before landing her own show on Peacock. The Amber Ruffin Show began with a 10-episode order in September 2020, was extended in December and continued to run through the spring and summer for a total of 35 episodes. The series scored an Emmy nomination for writing for a variety series.
Most of the season took place with just Ruffin, announcer Tarik Davis and the crew in the studio, but the show recently welcomed (fully vaccinated) live audiences into Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8G, where Late Night also tapes.
Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions produce The Amber Ruffin Show. Ruffin, Jenny Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker are the executive producers.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
saturday night live
Seth Rogen, Jon Stewart, Whitney Cummings Remember Norm Macdonald: “We Lost a Comedy Giant Today”
-
Norm MacDonald
Norm Macdonald Famously Roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith on ‘Conan O’Brien’ for Carrot Top Film
-
-
-
Michael K. Williams
Courtney B. Vance on Michael K. Williams and Confronting Trauma In Hollywood: “Therapy Is Essential”
-