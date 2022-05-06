Jack Huston Boards AMC’s ‘Mayfair Witches’

AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches novels has cast Jack Huston in a key role.

Huston (FX’s Fargo, The Irishman) will play Lasher, a powerful shape shifter who has been bound to the Mayfair witches for hundreds of years. He joins a cast that also includes Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin and Tongayi Chirisa.

Mayfair Witches, ordered to series in December, is based on Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches novel trilogy. It’s currently filming in New Orleans and slated to premiere later this year on the AMC+ streaming service. It’s the second series based on Rice’s work at AMC Networks, which acquired to rights to a number of the author’s works in a 2020 deal. AMC is also at work on Interview With the Vampire, based on Rice’s Vampire Chronicles books.

Mayfair Witches centers on Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), a young neurosurgeon who discovers she’s the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she comes to terms with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Hamlin will play Cortland Mayfair in the series, while Chirisa plays Ciprien.

Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford (Showtime’s Masters of Sex) are writing and executive producing the series, with Spalding (who has an overall deal with AMC) serving as showrunner. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) is overseeing the development of Rice’s works into a TV and streaming universe.

Huston is coming off Amazon’s limited series Expats and Ridley Scott’s film House of Gucci. The former Boardwalk Empire star’s other recent credits include Manhunt: Deadly Games and Antebellum. He is repped by UTA, 111 Media , Narrative PR and JSSK.