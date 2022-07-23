‘Interview With the Vampire’: AMC Releases Full Trailer for Anne Rice Series

The trailer for AMC’s Interview With the Vampire series is, in keeping with the spirit of its source material, a moody, bloody affair.

The cable network unveiled the trailer Saturday during the show’s Comic-Con panel, along with a premiere date: 10 p.m. Oct. 2, following the debut of The Walking Dead’s final batch of episodes. The first two episodes of Interview With the Vampire will be available on AMC+ that night.

The series stars Sam Reid (The Newsreader) as the vampire Lestat and Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) as Louis de Pointe du Lac, who in the present tells his story of being turned by Lestat. The series also stars Bailey Bass, Eric Bogosian and Assad Zaman.

While the trailer looks to follow Rice’s story in some aspects, there are some changes — most notably in Louis, who is not a late 18th century enslaver but instead a Black man living in early 1900s New Orleans. Bogosian’s Daniel Molloy is also depicted as older than in the book, though the character description for Daniel says he’s “given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime.”

Watch the trailer below.

Rice’s Vampire Chronicles books traveled a long road to AMC. Rice announced in November 2016 that she had regained theatrical rights to the novels and was working to develop a TV series based on the books. Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content optioned rights to the franchise in early 2017, with Rice’s son Christopher — also a best-selling author — attached to adapt the novels. Bryan Fuller joined the project as showrunner in early 2018 but stepped aside not long afterward.

In July 2018, the Vampire Chronicles series went to Hulu, which outbid several other outlets. Dee Johnson (Nashville) joined as showrunner in February 2019. Paramount and Anonymous’ rights expired in late 2019, leading to the end of the project at Hulu and freeing Rice to shop the rights again. They landed at AMC Networks, with the Lives of the Mayfair Witches books also part of the package.

Rolin Jones (Perry Mason) adapted the novel and serves as showrunner on the series. He executive produces with Mark Johnson (Better Call Saul), Alan Taylor (who directed the first two episodes) and Christopher Rice. Anne Rice, who died in December 2021, is also credited as an executive producer.