AMC Networks Hires Len Fogge as President of Marketing, Gives Miquel Penella International Oversight

AMC Networks is making some changes to its senior leadership team.

The company has hired Len Fogge to be president of marketing, and is promoting streaming chief Miquel Penella, adding oversight of AMC Networks International in addition to his streaming responsibilities. Both men report to AMC Networks interim CEO Matt Blank.

Fogge, who has been consulting with the company in recent months, had previously served as president of marketing and digital for NBC Entertainment, and as an executive vp of marketing for Showtime Networks. He succeeds Linda Schupack, who left the company at the end of last year.

Penella joined AMC from RLJ Entertainment, where he was CEO. AMC acquired RLJ, and its streaming services like Acorn TV, in 2018. At AMC he has overseen the company’s niche streaming services, including Acorn, ALLBLK, Shudder, and AMC+.

“As we advance our differentiated targeted streaming strategy and continue our legacy of curating and showcasing excellent premium content, I couldn’t be more pleased to have Len and Miquel in these key roles,” said Blank in a statement. “I had the benefit of working with Len for many years at Showtime and there’s no one better when it comes to elevating brands and putting the customer experience first. Under Miquel, our streaming business has flourished, and with this new expanded role our international and streaming operations will be more closely aligned, enabling us to accelerate our growth.”