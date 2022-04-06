‘Orphan Black’ Sequel a Go at AMC Networks

The world of Orphan Black is expanding, some five years after the original series left the air.

AMC Networks has greenlit a new series, Orphan Black: Echoes, that’s set in the same fictional world as the BBC America cult favorite that ran from 2013-17. The series, set to debut in 2023 on AMC+ and the company’s linear networks, comes from writer and showrunner Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her) and Boat Rocker, whose Temple Street Productions produced the original series. Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett is also on board as executive producer and director.

Echoes is set in the near future and will take “a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence,” per AMC’s description. The new series will follow a group of women who work their way into each other’s lives unravel the mystery of their identity and uncover a wrenching story of love and betrayal. AMC Networks announced the project in 2019, and Fishko — whose credits also include AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead and Netflix’s The Society — came aboard in February.

“Orphan Black had a remarkable run on BBC America, attracting millions of dedicated and highly engaged fans, captivated by a smart and engrossing story and a star-making and Emmy-winning performance by Tatiana Maslany,” said AMC Studios and AMC Networks entertainment president Dan McDermott. “We can’t wait to dive back in with Anna, John and our partners at Boat Rocker and deliver an all-new version of this rich world that is worthy of the Clone Club.”

Said Fishko, “I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in the world of Orphan Black. Creating a story that embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I’m excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are. I’m incredibly lucky to have such supportive partners in Boat Rocker, John Fawcett and AMC, and can’t wait to introduce audiences old and new to the next installment of this beloved story.”

Orphan Black premiered on BBC America in March 2013 and ran for five seasons, with Maslany winning an Emmy in 2016 for her breakout role(s). Its first season won a Peabody Award.

“Embarking on a new saga of Orphan Black with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting,” said Fawcett. “For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn’t exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can’t wait to ‘follow the crazy science’ for them.”

Added Boat Rocker Media co-executive chairmen and Boat Rocker Studios co-chairmen David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, “We started our journey down the Orphan Black rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride. We’re delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly re-enter the Orphan Black universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap.”

Fishko and Fawcett will executive produce Orphan Black: Echoes with Fortier and Schneeberg (who also exec produced the original) and Boat Rocker’s Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard.