AMC+ Launches in Australia

AMC Networks launched its premium streaming bundle AMC+ in Australia on Tuesday.

The service became available on Apple TV channels via the Apple TV app and to Amazon Prime members via Prime Video Channels for a monthly price of AUS$8.99 ($6.68).

AMC Networks interim CEO Matt Blank has touted the “huge runway” in international markets for the company’s brands, particularly in streaming.

Among the original series featured on the service in Australia are revenge thriller The Beast Must Die, starring BAFTA winner Jared Harris (Chernobyl), stop-motion animated comedy Ultra City Smiths featuring the voice talents of Kristen Bell (Queenpins), Dax Shepard (Parenthood), John C. Reilly (Moonbase 8) and Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment).

Among upcoming content are the likes of Australian vampire thriller Firebite with Yael Stone (Orange Is the New Black), Rob Collins (Cleverman) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game). AMC+ Australia also offers full access to AMC Networks’ targeted streaming services Acorn TV, focused on British content, and Shudder, centered on horror fare, at no additional cost.

“AMC+ offers viewers thousands of hours of acclaimed and award-winning series, including our signature dramas, wildly original comedies, and compelling true crime series, along with an exciting collection of new and independent films,” said Courtney Thomasma, general manager of AMC+. “We are excited to bring our slate of original programming directly to Australian audiences for the first time through Apple TV channels and Prime Video Channels.”

AMC+ also features “a wide selection of critically-acclaimed, award-winning scripted and unscripted series that will be rolling out on the service during the month, including Mad Men, The Son, Manhattan, Magic City, Riviera, This Close, Portlandia, Benders, Comedy Bang! Bang!, The Birthday Boys, Eli Roth’s History of Horror, Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle and a curated selection of critically-acclaimed independent movies from IFC Films and new horror thrillers from Shudder,” the company said. In the U.S., the service also features hit show The Walking Dead.

Acorn TV and Shudder are also available in the country as standalone streaming services at AUS$6.99 ($5.19) per month each.