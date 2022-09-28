‘Interview With the Vampire’ Scores Early Second Season Pickup at AMC

AMC is sinking its teeth into more Interview With the Vampire.

The cable outlet has picked up a second season of the show based on Anne Rice’s beloved novel. The renewal comes a few days ahead of the show’s Oct. 2 series premiere.

The eight-episode second season will be set in Europe. Showrunner Rolin Jones will continue to oversee the series; Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) also executive produces.

“The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous. They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice’s Interview in a wonderful way, and we’re incredibly proud,” said Dan McDermott, president original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “From the set build, to production design, costumes and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast deliver powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice’s amazing work.”

Interview With the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt — roles played by Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the 1994 film adaptation of Rice’s novel. Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian also star.

“The opportunity to revisit the passionate and shocking world of Louis, Lestat and Claudia is irresistible,” said Johnson. “We will happily walk through the doorway that AMC has so kindly opened for us and deliver a season two that takes full advantage of the wonders bestowed upon us by Anne Rice.”

Added Jones, “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai. The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books. All praises be to our fearless network, we shall endeavor not to screw it up.”

Interview With the Vampire took a long road to AMC, which acquired rights to Rice’s catalog in a 2020 deal. Rice announced in November 2016 that she had regained theatrical rights to the novels and was working to develop a TV series based on the books. Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content boarded the project a few months later, and after a bidding war, Hulu won rights to the series.

Paramount and Anonymous Content’s rights expired in late 2019, however, which led to the end of the Hulu project and cleared the way for the AMC deal. The cabler is also at work on a series adaptation of Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, which will star Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Jack Huston.

AMC is also launching a companion Interview With the Vampire podcast, hosted by comedian, writer and “vampire enthusiast” Naomi Ekperigin. Pineapple Street Studios is producing the podcast.