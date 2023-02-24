AMC Reverses Renewal for ‘Soulmates’ Anthology (Exclusive)

Add Soulmates to the list of shows that have been “unrenewed.”

AMC has reversed coursed on the previously announced second season for the sci-fi anthology from creators Will Bridges (Black Mirror) and Emmy winner Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso).

Sources say the decision to cancel the show was made quietly last year with factors including Goldstein’s busy schedule as a writer and exec producer on both Apple’s Shrinking and Ted Lasso, the latter of which he also stars in. Other factors include Soulmates’ lackluster ratings as the six-episode first season averaged less than 200,000 viewers during its linear run on AMC. The series was also available at the launch of AMC+ before making its linear debut a few days later.

AMC renewed Soulmates in August 2020 — two months before its premiere and before Ted Lasso became a breakout hit for Apple, making Goldstein and his surly Roy Kent instant fan favorites.

“We were immediately drawn to the unique premise of Soulmates as it explores love and relationships from several touchpoints in a way that naturally feeds the zeitgeist, prompting conversations around human connection, relationships and happiness,” Dan McDermott, president original programming for AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and co-president of AMC Studios, said at the time. “These are stories and themes that resonate and feel almost timely given today’s climate in which so many of us feel disconnected or are coping with shifting relationship dynamics. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Will and Brett who never fail to deliver the very best in high-caliber, imaginative storytelling.”

Reps for AMC declined comment on the cancellation. The cast of the series, which was produced in-house at AMC Studios, included Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Bil Skarsgard, Malin Akerman, Charlie Heaton and Betsy Brandt.

Since Soulmates wrapped its run in late 2020, AMC — like others — has canceled a number of series to take advantage of tax write-offs. The basic cable network, which has weathered a number of high-profile executive departures amid sale speculation, reversed course on seasons of Demascus, Moonhaven, 61st Street and Invitation to a Bonfire. Last year, AMC announced it was writing down $400 million as part of a larger effort to cut costs and secure the tax write-off.

AMC’s scripted roster includes The Walking Dead franchise, the Anne Rice Vampire universe, the upcoming Lucky Hank and The Driver, among others.