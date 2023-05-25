AMC’s Co-Heads of Scripted Exit for Netflix

Emma Miller and Carrie Gillogly have departed their roles as AMC’s co-heads of scripted for new jobs at Netflix.

Miller and Gillogly were promoted in fall 2020 to lead the basic cable network’s scripted efforts as senior vp development and senior vp programming, respectively, reporting to exec vp scripted Ben Davis. The duo recently departed the cable network best known for The Walking Dead and Anne Rice’s Vampire franchise. Gillogly had been with AMC since 2012 and had overseen Into the Badlands, The Terror, The Son and Dispatches From Elsewhere. Miller, meanwhile, started in 2014 and counted work on Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels and Soulmates.

“Emma and Carrie are talented executives, great friends, and trusted colleagues who made meaningful contributions to our original programming group for many years,” an AMC Networks spokesperson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are their biggest fans and are rooting for them as they move on to pursue new opportunities.”

Miller has already joined Netflix and serves as director of overall deals and series for the U.S. and Canada. She reports to Nne Ebong, vp overall deals and series.

Gillogly, whose deal is expected to close, will board the streamer as director of drama series, U.S. and Canada. She will report to Jinny Howe, vp drama series.

At AMC, Davis continues to run the scripted department under Dan McDermott, with work on a number of series, including multiple Walking Dead spinoffs and series in the Anne Rice universe and the new take on Orphan Black. AMC Studios also recently produced the sci-fi drama Silo for Apple.