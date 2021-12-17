AMC Studios Snags Rights to Rebecca Roanhorse’s ‘Black Sun’ (Exclusive)

Author Rebecca Roanhorse’s pre-Columbian saga Black Sun is headed to AMC Studios.

The studio won out in a competitive bidding situation to score rights to the book, which is a nominee for best novel at the 2021 Hugo Awards on Saturday. AMC Studios will adapt the novel, the first in the author’s Between Earth and Sky series, for TV, with Roanhorse and The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang executive producing.

Published by Saga Press, an imprint of Gallery Books, in October 2020, Black Sun is inspired by the civilizations of the Americas before the arrival of Europeans and explores the decadence of power amidst the weight of history and the struggle of individuals swimming against the confines of society and their broken pasts.

The second book of the series, Fevered Star, is scheduled for an April 2022 release.

Roanhorse won a Hugo Award in 2017 for her short story “Welcome to Your Authentic Indian Experience.” Her other writing includes the novels Trail of Lightning, Storm of Locusts, Star Wars: Resistance Reborn and Race to the Sun (the latter is part of the Rick Riordan Presents series for middle-grade readers). Black Sun will be the first of her novels adapted for another medium.

The deal was negotiated by Kassie Evashevski at Anonymous Content on behalf of Sara Megibow of KT Literary.