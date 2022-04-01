‘Walking Dead’ Alum Samantha Morton Joins ‘Tales’ Anthology at AMC

The latest addition to AMC’s Tales of the Walking Dead anthology will be a familiar face to viewers of its parent show.

Samantha Morton will reprise her role as Alpha, one of the primary antagonists from seasons nine and 10 of The Walking Dead. As with most things about Tales, details of her storyline are being kept under wraps.

Tales of the Walking Dead, which is set to premiere in the summer, is a six-episode series of standalone stories that will feature a mix of new and familiar characters from the TWD-verse. Morton is the first actor from any of the previous Walking Dead shows to sign on; the cast also features Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and Jessie T. Usher.

AMC ordered Tales to series in October 2021; it will be the third Walking Dead spinoff to debut on AMC, following Fear the Walking Dead and the two-season World Beyond. The summer premiere date will put the anthology in between the second and third parts of the flagship show’s 11th and final season.

Channing Powell, a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, will serve as showrunner on Tales and executive produce with Scott M. Gimple, chief creative officer of the Walking Dead Universe at AMC. Series producer and franchise veteran Michael Satrazemis will direct three of the six episodes; Haifaa al-Mansour (The Good Lord Bird), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Discovery) and Tara Nicole Weyr (The Wilds, Fear the Walking Dead) will helm one episode each.