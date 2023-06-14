Colman Domingo on Returning to His Philadelphia Roots in AMC Series ‘You Are Here’ Video (Exclusive)

Colman Domingo returns to Philadelphia and explores why he’s stayed in touch with the people and place that made him in his upcoming AMC travel series You Are Here.

Hosted by the award-winning actor, writer and director known for Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria and his conversation series Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s, You Are Here takes viewers on intimate walkthroughs of places that having personal meaning. The four episode season makes stops in Savannah, Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago, as the actor revisits the locations pivotal to his evolution as an artist and a person. Along the way, he features the thriving communities, people and found family who lifted him up.

In an exclusive clip of the memoir series (above), Domingo sits down with old friends over Philly cheesesteaks — what he calls “lifeblood” for people from the city in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter — and discusses his journey from West Philly to Hollywood.

“People may know me as an artist on whatever platform, but with every artist, we do have a veneer that we put on,” he says. “I can tell you how curated my Instagram and my Stories are, or the way I dress. But no one knows the genesis and the people who actually made who you are.”

For Domingo, who was recently on the 2023 Tonys carpet to support Fat Ham, of which he is a producer, “the reveal” is an important element of the show.

“Maybe there’s something coming out of this pandemic where I think the way to get closer to each other is jut to reveal a bit more about yourself,” he tells THR, while reflecting on the decision. “So I wanted to pull the curtain back a little bit and show you the streets that I walk.”

During the episode, Domingo makes stops a roller rink and returns home to eat dinner with family, among other stops within the city of “brotherly love.” It was an active choice to show the realities of his life outside of his professional work, with the actor, producer and TV host acknowledging that “people think that I’m always on a red carpet somewhere and, literally, I was on one the last night at the Tonys. But they think my reality lives in a very different space instead of understanding that I actually will walk through the neighborhood of West Philly and go visit my niece.”

“These are the foods that we would have. This is the way it will be served. This is how modest the house is. No one’s made up in hair and makeup,” he continues. “The whole intent was we come as we are. This is actually who I am as well. I am all these things, and I thought this will help people open up.”

You Are Here is produced by Domingo’s Edith Productions and ZeroPointZero, who were behind Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, and was created in partnership with Johnnie Walker.

The first two episodes of You Are Here will premiere on June 19 at 7 p.m. ET on AMC. The remaining two episodes will air June 30 with the series set to launch across AMCN FAST Channels and on AMC+ on Aug. 8.