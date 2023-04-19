×
 
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Amelia Brown Named New CEO of Fremantle UK

The veteran executive has been with Fremantle for more than 20 years, including as a producer on hits such as 'Britain’s Got Talent' and 'The X Factor.'

Amelia Brown
Amelia Brown Fremantle UK CEO Fremantle

Long-time Fremantle executive Amelia Brown has been named the new CEO of Fremantle UK, where she will oversee the strategic direction of the group’s U.K. corporate functions as well as the output of Fremantle Brit labels Thames, Talkback, Naked.

Label 1, producers of Hospital, World’s Collide: The Manchester Bombing, which is majority-owned by Fremantle, will also report to Brown.

Brown has been with the production giant for twenty years, most recently in the position of managing director of UK label Thames. She’s been a key creative force on many of the group’s biggest hits, including Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor and was instrumental in strengthening Thames’ slate of programming and expanding the scripted production outfit into the world of reality television with shows like Too Hot To Handle for Netflix and the upcoming entertainment show Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream for ITV. Her successor for MD of Thames will be announced soon.

Related Stories

'Rana Naidu'
TV

Indian 'Ray Donovan' Remake 'Rana Naidu' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Riverdale L - R):Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper AND KJ Apa as Archie Andrews
News

Study: Movies, TV Shows Filmed in Vancouver Underrepresented Women, People of Color

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role to lead the U.K. and I am beyond proud and excited to champion our incredible people and best-in-class programming,” Jennifer Mullin, Group CEO of Fremantle, said in a statement announcing’s Brown’s appointment.

Brown replaces Simon Andreae, who stepped down from his role as CEO in April 2023.

Fremantle’s UK scripted label Euston Films will report to Christian Vesper, CEO of Global Drama, while recent acquisitions 72 Films and Wildstar Films will continue to report to their individual boards.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad