Amelia Brown Named New CEO of Fremantle UK

Long-time Fremantle executive Amelia Brown has been named the new CEO of Fremantle UK, where she will oversee the strategic direction of the group’s U.K. corporate functions as well as the output of Fremantle Brit labels Thames, Talkback, Naked.

Label 1, producers of Hospital, World’s Collide: The Manchester Bombing, which is majority-owned by Fremantle, will also report to Brown.

Brown has been with the production giant for twenty years, most recently in the position of managing director of UK label Thames. She’s been a key creative force on many of the group’s biggest hits, including Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor and was instrumental in strengthening Thames’ slate of programming and expanding the scripted production outfit into the world of reality television with shows like Too Hot To Handle for Netflix and the upcoming entertainment show Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream for ITV. Her successor for MD of Thames will be announced soon.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role to lead the U.K. and I am beyond proud and excited to champion our incredible people and best-in-class programming,” Jennifer Mullin, Group CEO of Fremantle, said in a statement announcing’s Brown’s appointment.

Brown replaces Simon Andreae, who stepped down from his role as CEO in April 2023.

Fremantle’s UK scripted label Euston Films will report to Christian Vesper, CEO of Global Drama, while recent acquisitions 72 Films and Wildstar Films will continue to report to their individual boards.