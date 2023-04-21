Michelle Yeoh Tries to Save the World in ‘American Born Chinese’ Trailer

Michelle Yeoh is doing her best to keep humanity alive in the official full trailer for the Disney+ series American Born Chinese.

The coming-of-age show that blends action and comedy is set to launch May 24 and is based on Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name. The eight-episode project includes roles for Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu and James Hong, in addition to fellow castmembers Daniel Wu, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han and Sydney Taylor.

Hailing from series creator Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers) and director Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), American Born Chinese tells the story of a regular high schooler played by Ben Wang whose path is altered when he meets Wei-Chen (Jim Liu), the son of a mythological god.

“I’m not from this world,” Liu explains in the trailer as his character reveals that he’s not actually a foreign-exchange student. “I need your help with my quest to stop the uprising.”

Yeoh plays a goddess named Guanyin and appears in pivotal moments in the footage as she tries to relay the gravity of the situation to Wang’s character. “You must stop it or everyone will perish,” Yeoh says. “The fate of your world hangs in the balance.”

Cretton and Yang executive produce alongside Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Erin O’Malley and Asher Goldstein. American Born Chinese is produced by 20th Television.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, where Yeoh and Quan’s Oscar wins were among the seven trophies nabbed by the film from co-directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

All eight American Born Chinese episodes are available to stream May 24 on Disney+.