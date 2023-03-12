Skip to main content
Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan Star in Disney+ Series ‘American Born Chinese’ Teaser Trailer

Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, the show centers on a teenager caught in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

JIM LIU and MICHELLE YEOH in AMERICAN BORN CHINESE.
Jim Liu and Michelle Yeoh in 'American Born Chinese.' Courtesy of Disney/Carlos Lopez-Calleja

“Dark forces will be coming” — or so it’s teased in the first look at the Disney+ series American Born Chinese released on Sunday.

In the teaser trailer for the original series, Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar-nominated stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu reunite. Throughout the trailer, a new multiverse is teased with Yeoh shown warning that a “gate between Heaven and Earth is opening” with the fate of the world “hanging in balance.”

Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese centers on teenager Jin Wang (Ben Wang) who, after meeting a new student on the first day of the school year, is caught in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

The teaser trailer (below) released ahead of Sunday’s 2023 Oscars, where Everything Everywhere All at Once led the nominations with 11 noms, including a historic best actress nom for Yeoh, and supporting actor nods for Quan and Hsu.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helms and executive produces the series that also stars Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Jimmy Liu, Sydney Taylor and Daniel Wu.

Disney+ gave the action comedy a straight to series order in October 2021. Kelvin Yu and Charles Yu are adapting with Kelvin Yu serving as showrunner. Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan also executive produce.

American Born Chinese premieres on May 24.

American Born Chinese stars Ben Wang as Jin Wang, Jim Liu as Wei-Chen Sun, Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin, Yeo Yann Yann as Christine Wang, Chin Han as Simon Wang, Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong, Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, and Sydney Taylor as Amelia Taylor.
American Born Chinese stars Ben Wang as Jin Wang, Jim Liu as Wei-Chen Sun, Michelle Yeoh as Guanyin, Yeo Yann Yann as Christine Wang, Chin Han as Simon Wang, Daniel Wu as Sun Wukong, Ke Huy Quan as Freddy Wong, and Sydney Taylor as Amelia Taylor. Courtesy of Disney/Peter Yang

