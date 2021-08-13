‘American Horror Stories’ Spinoff Renewed for Season 2 at FX on Hulu

The American Horror Story franchise is continuing to grow its family tree.

American Horror Stories, the FX on Hulu spinoff to Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s hit anthology series, is getting a second season. The pickup arrives one month after its debut and shortly ahead of the 10th installment in the original AHS franchise with American Horror Story: Double Feature.

The weekly anthology series, it was announced by FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier on Friday, will return in 2022.

American Horror Stories, which features a different horror story each episode, has enjoyed the most successful launch of any FX on Hulu series to date, per FX. The first season wraps next week, with the final episode setting the stage for the return of AHS: Double Feature, which will premiere on FX on Aug. 25 and stream the following day on FX on Hulu.

The seventh and final episode titled “Game Over,” and written by Murphy and Falchuk, will see a couple daring to spend a night in one of the most infamous haunted houses.

American Horror Stories, produced by 20th Television, is executive produced by Murphy, Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

The news arrives as Murphy, who has a rich overall deal at Netflix, is expanding what FX is calling the American Story franchise. Also on Friday, the prolific producer announced two spinoffs for Disney and FX, anthologies American Sports Story and American Love Story. The John Landgraf-led cable network is also working with Murphy on a potential fourth season of American Crime Story tp focus on Studio 54. Included in the Emmy-winning American Story franchise are anthology series American Horror Story, American Crime Story and American Horror Stories.

“What began with American Horror Story has spawned some of the best and most indelible programs of our generation,” Landgraf said, in part, in a statement ahead of his Friday panel with the Television Critics Association.

Since the 2011 launch of American Horror Story, Murphy and Falchuk’s horror installments have explored a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse. The legion of viewers dedicated to the popular series are eagerly anticipated what Double Feature will tackle when it takes on not one but two “horrifying” stories, one set by the sea and the other by the sand. The 10th season stars familiar AHS faces Sarah Paulson, Even Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock, along with franchise newcomers Macaulay Culkin, Kaia Gerber and Neal McDonough.